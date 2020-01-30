Horvat recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Horvat set up Tanner Pearson for the empty-net goal at 18:50 of the third period. It's been a productive January for Horvat, who has seven goals and seven helpers in 11 outings this month. He's up to 44 points, 135 shots and a minus-2 rating through 51 games this season.