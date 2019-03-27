Canucks' Bo Horvat: Delivers apple
Horvat picked up an assist, two shots and four hits while going plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Canadian center, who now has 58 points (27 tallies, 31 helpers) and 220 shots in 77 games this season. In March, Horvat has accumulated 10 points in 12 appearances as well as 32 shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...