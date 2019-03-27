Horvat picked up an assist, two shots and four hits while going plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

It was a well-rounded effort for the Canadian center, who now has 58 points (27 tallies, 31 helpers) and 220 shots in 77 games this season. In March, Horvat has accumulated 10 points in 12 appearances as well as 32 shots.