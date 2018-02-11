Boeser (hand) will play Sunday versus the Stars, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Boeser missed one game with a banged-up hand, but is ready to return. That's good, as the Calder candidate has 26 goals and 21 assists through 51 games. It won't be an easy matchup, as the Stars have only allowed 2.55 goals per game, but players with Boeser are fantasy relevant regardless of who they are squaring off with.