Boeser (undisclosed) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, putting the 27-year-old forward on track to play in Game 1 against Nashville on Sunday.

As expected, Boeser will be ready for the start of the playoffs after sitting out Vancouver's regular-season finale. He concluded the 2023-24 campaign with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games. Boeser is slated to play on the top line and first power-play unit in Sunday's contest.