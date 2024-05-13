Boeser scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, logged four hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Boeser set up Elias Lindholm's power-play tally in the first period, then scored the next two goals to put the Canucks in control by the intermission. The 27-year-old Boeser has five points through three games in the second round, and he's up to seven goals, four assists, 22 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through nine playoff outings. The Canucks' offense hasn't really fired on all cylinders yet, but Boeser has been reliable in the playoffs.