Boeser notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Boeser has three goals and four assists during a five-game point streak. He was initially credited with the Canucks' second goal Tuesday, but it was later changed to an assist on Dakota Joshua's tally. Boeser is up to 12 points, 25 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 10 playoff appearances. Boeser and J.T. Miller continue to form a strong partnership on the Canucks' top line.