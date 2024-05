Boeser scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Boeser has gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight playoff games, earning five goals and three assists. He put the Canucks ahead 2-1 in the second period of Friday's game. The winger has added 18 shots on net and a plus-3 rating while skating in a top-six role this postseason.