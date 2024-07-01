Boeser (illness) has resumed training and will be available for the start of training camp, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports Monday.

Boeser missed Game 7 against the Oilers on May 20 due to his blood clotting issue but appears to have fully recovered. During the regular season, the 27-year-old saw action in 81 games in which he set new career highs in goals (40), points (73) and power-play points (25). Boeser should hold on to his first-line role ahead of the recently signed Jake DeBrusk -- though falling to the second line and playing with Elias Pettersson wouldn't exactly be a demotion.