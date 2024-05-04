Boeser logged an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 1-0 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Boeser was productive in the first round, picking up four goals, two assists, 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over six contests, highlighted by his hat trick in Game 4. The winger set up Pius Suter for the lone tally in Game 6 as well. Boeser will continue to be a key part of the Canucks' offense heading into a second-round matchup with the Oilers that could lead to high-scoring clashes.