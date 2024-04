Boser recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Boeser was reportedly dealing with an undisclosed injury late in the regular season, but it was minor enough to avoid costing him a playoff game. The winger had a career year with 40 goals, 73 points, 204 shots on net and a plus-23 rating over 81 appearances. Boeser will likely maintain a top-six role throughout the Canucks' postseason run.