Boeser scored three times on eight shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Boeser opened the scoring just 2:55 into the game, but the Canucks would eventually fall behind 3-1. He tallied twice more in the final three minutes of the third period to force overtime, where Elias Lindholm won it for Vancouver to give the team a 3-1 series lead. Boeser has racked up four goals, one assist, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests while playing in his familiar top-six role.