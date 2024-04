Boeser (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup in Winnipeg on Thursday, per Irfaan Gaffar of The Fourth Period.

Boeser has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and did not travel with the team to Winnipeg. He should be fine for Game 1 of the playoffs. Boeser ends the regular season with 40 goals and 73 points in 81 games -- including 16 goals and nine assists on the power play. Phil Di Giuseppe could enter the lineup on the fourth line Thursday.