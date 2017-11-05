Canucks' Brock Boeser: Dazzles with first career hat trick
Boeser scored his first career hat trick in Saturday's win over the Penguins.
It was certainly a night to remember for the rookie, who also picked up an assist and fired seven shots on goal. Boeser is going to be a special player for the Canucks and his dynamic goal-scoring ability was on full display Saturday. With 13 points in 10 games, the 20-year-old is now second in NHL rookie scoring and just three points back of first-place Clayton Keller despite playing five fewer games. Boeser is skating on an electric line with Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi and playing on the power play, so get him in your lineup. Boeser is the goal-scorer Vancouver has been longing for and should be owned in all fantasy leagues.
