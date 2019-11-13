Canucks' Brock Boeser: Offers helper
Boeser posted an assisted, two PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.
Boeser is up to points in three straight games after setting up Elias Pettersson's second tally of the contest. Boeser has 19 points (eight goals, 11 helpers) in as many games this year. He's fired 53 shots on goal and picked up 10 PIM to provide a solid boost in non-scoring categories as well.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.