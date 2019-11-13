Boeser posted an assisted, two PIM and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Boeser is up to points in three straight games after setting up Elias Pettersson's second tally of the contest. Boeser has 19 points (eight goals, 11 helpers) in as many games this year. He's fired 53 shots on goal and picked up 10 PIM to provide a solid boost in non-scoring categories as well.