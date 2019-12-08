Canucks' Brock Boeser: Two helpers in OT win
Boeser picked up two assists, one on J.T. Miller's power-play game-winner, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime victory over the Sabres.
The 22-year-old now has a modest three-game point to begin December. Boeser is steaming towards a breakout campaign with 11 goals and 28 points through 30 games, including five goals and 13 points with the man advantage.
