DeSmith was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll guard the cage against the Wild at home.

DeSmith will be playing in just his second match in the Canucks' last 10 outings, as he continues to serve as the No. 2 option behind Thatcher Demko. In limited action this year, DeSmith is 4-2-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in eight appearances.