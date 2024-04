DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, per Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating he will defend the road net Saturday against Edmonton.

DeSmith has allowed 17 goals on 111 shots for an .847 save percentage during his four-game losing streak. He has gone 11-9-6 this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 28 games played. The Oilers rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.58 goals per contest.