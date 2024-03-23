DeSmith will guard the home net against the Flames on Saturday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

It'll be DeSmith's fifth straight start with Thatcher Demko (knee) sidelined. The 32-year-old netminder has won his last two outings, allowing three goals on 32 shots in that span. Overall, DeSmith is 10-5-6 with an .898 save percentage and 2.75 GAA this year. The Flames are averaging 3.13 goals per game this season.