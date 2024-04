DeSmith was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Dan Murphy of Sportsnet, indicating he will guard the road goal against Vegas on Tuesday.

DeSmith has stopped 47 of 52 shots during his two-game losing streak. In 26 appearances this season. he has provided an 11-7-6 record with a 2.71 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Golden Knights rank 15th in the league with 3.16 goals per contest this campaign.