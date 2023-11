DeSmith will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

DeSmith will start the second half of a back-to-back after Thatcher Demko earned a 4-3 overtime win Wednesday over the Islanders. DeSmith has won four of his six outings this season, allowing 14 goals on 167 shots for a .916 save percentage. The Flames have scored just three goals over their last two games, though they'll be the fresher team for Thursday's contest.