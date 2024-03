DeSmith will get the starting nod Monday at home against the Kings, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

DeSmith has won three straight games while yielding just five goals on 58 shots during that stretch. The 32-year-old is 3-1-1 with a 2.22 GAA in his last five starts since Thatcher Demko (knee) was injured. DeSmith is 11-5-6 with an .899 save percentage through 24 games this season.