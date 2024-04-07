DeSmith gave up six goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

DeSmith took his fourth straight loss, and this is the second time in a row he's given up six goals. The 32-year-old dropped to 11-9-6 with a 2.96 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 28 appearances. While he was steady in a backup role earlier in the year, he's struggled to replace Thatcher Demko (knee) over the last month. The good news for the Canucks is that Demko could be back as soon as Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, which would likely mean a reduced role for DeSmith heading into the final part of the regular season.