DeSmith recorded a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

DeSmith was busy in this contest, but he held the fort and got just enough support from his teammates. This was DeSmith's first shutout as a Canuck and the 10th of his career. The 32-year-old netminder hasn't seen a lot of action lately, playing just five times since the start of November. He's at a 5-2-1 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage through nine appearances. DeSmith has been solid when he plays, and he may rotate in more often to keep Thatcher Demko fresh.