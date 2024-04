DeSmith is expected to start on the road against LA on Saturday, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

DeSmith will attempt to rebound after losing his past three outings while allowing 11 goals on 82 shots (.866 save percentage). He's 11-8-6 with a 2.84 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. DeSmith might have a somewhat challenging time ending his slump against the Kings, who scored three goals on 19 shots versus DeSmith in their last meeting March 25.