DeSmith stopped 24 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Not all of the goals against were his fault, but DeSmith didn't put the Canucks in a position to win. This was his third straight loss, and he's given up 11 goals in that span. The 32-year-old goalie is down to 11-8-6 with a 2.84 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. The Canucks play again Wednesday versus the Coyotes, and it's likely Arturs Silovs will get the nod in that contest.