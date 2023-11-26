DeSmith surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sharks.

DeSmith started the year fairly well, winning four of his first six outings, but he's now taken two straight losses. During his skid, he's allowed eight goals on 60 shots. The 32-year-old netminder is at 4-2-1 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight appearances. The Canucks don't have any back-to-back sets over the next week, so Thatcher Demko could get a run of uncontested playing time amid DeSmith's struggles.