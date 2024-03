DeSmith allowed three goals on 19 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

DeSmith was done in by giving up two goals over a span of 1:51 late in the second period. This was his first loss in four outings. The 32-year-old is down to 11-6-6 with a 2.73 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Canucks have another tough matchup coming up as they host the Stars on Thursday.