DeSmith stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

DeSmith played with the lead all game as the Canucks scored 48 seconds after puck drop. His solid play - he finished with a .917 save percentage and stopped the lone power-play shot - backstopped the Canucks to their third win in a row. The 32-year old goalie is now the de facto No. 1 goalie - he has started six games in a row with three wins - until starter Thatcher Demko returns from his lower body injury. The Canucks host the Kings on Monday.