Canucks' Chris Tanev: No-go Sunday
Tanev (ankle) won't be in action against the Stars on Sunday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Tanev was injured in Friday's game against the Devils doing what he does best -- blocking shots. Luke Schenn reportedly will sub in for Tanev in the interdivisional affair.
