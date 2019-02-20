Tanev (leg) is hoping to return "in the next few weeks", Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

While the update is rather vague, it provides at least a little insight into the severity of Tanev's injury. The Ontario native was placed on injured reserve Feb. 14 and has missed two games already. Until Tanev returns, Ben Hutton and Derrick Pouliot figure to maintain their workloads.