Garland logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Garland saw a shot attempt tipped in by Elias Pettersson with 4:49 to go in the third period. This was Garland's fourth assist in his last six games, but his goal drought stretched to 16 appearances, spanning all of March. The 26-year-old winger is up to a decent 36 points with 172 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 64 outings in his first year with the Canucks.