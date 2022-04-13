Garland notched two assists and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Garland assisted on goals by Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, the latter's tally being the game-winner 51 seconds into overtime. With a goal and five helpers during a four-game point streak, Garland is starting to click on offense. The 26-year-old winger has 42 points, 182 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through a career-high 69 contests.