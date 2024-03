Garland notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Garland remains warm on offense -- he has four points over his last five outings. The winger set up a Nikita Zadorov tally in the second period. Garland is up to 32 points, 149 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 67 appearances. He's seen mainly third-line usage this season, offering decent depth scoring and little else in that role, making him a fringe option in fantasy.