Joshua logged an assist, two shots on goal and eight hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Joshua has four points, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. He spent much of the campaign on the third line, but he's received an extended look alongside J.T. Miller since his return. Joshua reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his four-year career with his helper Monday, and he's added 78 shots on net, 58 PIM, a plus-18 rating and 232 hits over 59 appearances.