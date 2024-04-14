Joshua scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
Joshua has scored four times and added an assist over eight games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old winger is up to 17 goals, 31 points, 80 shots on net, 236 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 61 outings in a career year. Joshua remains on the third line but could be in line for in-game promotions on occasion if he's making a noticeable impact.
