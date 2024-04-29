Joshua notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Joshua started the playoffs with a three-point effort in Game 1, but his offense went cold until he helped out on Elias Lindholm's game-winning tally Sunday. In addition to his four points, Joshua has added 17 hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over four postseason appearances. He remains a physical presence on the Canucks' third line, though he's also proven capable of chipping in with depth scoring.