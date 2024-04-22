Joshua scored twice, dished an assist, went plus-3 and doled out six hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Joshua was the only player on either team to have multiple points in the series opener. The winger had six multi-point efforts during the regular season, which saw him rack up a career-best 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists), 84 shots on net, 245 hits and 60 PIM over 63 appearances. Joshua remains in a third-line role, but his hard-nosed playing style should be well-suited to the first-round matchup with Nashville and the playoffs as a whole.