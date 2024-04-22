Joshua scored twice, dished an assist, went plus-3 and doled out six hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.
Joshua was the only player on either team to have multiple points in the series opener. The winger had six multi-point efforts during the regular season, which saw him rack up a career-best 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists), 84 shots on net, 245 hits and 60 PIM over 63 appearances. Joshua remains in a third-line role, but his hard-nosed playing style should be well-suited to the first-round matchup with Nashville and the playoffs as a whole.
More News
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Scores in win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Puts away empty-netter•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Gathers helper in win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Two goals, including game-winner•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Expected to return Thursday•