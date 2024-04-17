Joshua scored a goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Joshua has five goals and a helper over nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger is cruising and bruising in a middle-six role this season. He's up to 18 tallies, 32 points, 82 shots on net, 60 PIM, 243 hits and a plus-19 rating through 62 outings overall.
More News
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Puts away empty-netter•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Gathers helper in win•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Two goals, including game-winner•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Canucks' Dakota Joshua: Might be ready Thursday•