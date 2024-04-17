Joshua scored a goal on two shots, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Joshua has five goals and a helper over nine games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger is cruising and bruising in a middle-six role this season. He's up to 18 tallies, 32 points, 82 shots on net, 60 PIM, 243 hits and a plus-19 rating through 62 outings overall.