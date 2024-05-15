Joshua scored a goal, added nine hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Joshua scored late in the third period, but it wasn't late enough to prevent the Oilers from answering to get the win. The 27-year-old Joshua has eight points over 10 playoff outings, but six of them have come in a pair of three-point efforts, making him inconsistent with his contributions on offense. The winger has added seven shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-4 rating while playing on the third line.