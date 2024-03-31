Joshua scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Anaheim.

Joshua extended Vancouver's lead to 2-0 on a power play midway through the second period, beating Lukas Dostal with a nifty between-the-legs shot for his first goal on the man advantage this year. The 27-year-old Joshua would then tally the eventual game-winner with 2:13 left in the third, burying a net-front feed from Conor Garland to put the Canucks ahead 3-2. Joshua has seen steady usage alongside Garland and J.T. Miller on Vancouver's second line in two games since returning from an 18-game stint on IR. He's up to 15 goals and 28 points, both career highs, through 55 games this season.