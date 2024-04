Joshua scored a goal on two shots, doled out three hits, added 12 PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Joshua got in trouble in the first period, but was able to partially atone for his penalties with a goal in the third. The 27-year-old has scored three times and doled out 29 hits over five contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. He's up to 16 goals, 29 points, 76 shots on net, 224 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 58 games this season.