Dorsett scored his second goal of the season and was tagged for 17 PIM in Thursday's loss to the Bruins.

Dorsett only skated 11:58 in the defeat, but he was sure to make his ice time count. The 30-year-old has racked up 17 PIM in each of his previous two outings and is now up to a whopping 42 PIM through six contests. Dorsett is capable of netting the occasional goal on Vancouver's fourth line, but it's his consistent PIM totals that make him worth owning in some very deep leagues.