Lindholm scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Lindholm continues to play well alongside fellow Swede Elias Pettersson, who set up both goals. Through six games as a Canuck, Lindholm has four goals and an assist while seeing steady top-six minutes. He's up to 13 tallies, 37 points, 144 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-8 rating through 55 outings when accounting for his time with the Flames this year.