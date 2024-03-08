Lindholm provided an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Lindholm ended a seven-game point drought by setting up a Conor Garland tally in the second period. It doesn't help that Lindholm has been on the third line for most of the time that Dakota Joshua (upper body) has been out. Lindholm has 39 points, 155 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-12 rating over 65 contests between the Canucks and the Flames, but he's earned a more modest seven points across 16 outings since he was traded to Vancouver.