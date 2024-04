Lindholm (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday versus Vegas.

The Canucks' forward group will remain the same as it was in Sunday's 3-2 win over Anaheim, according to coach Rick Tocchet. As a result, Lindholm will miss his fourth straight outing. He has accounted for 14 goals, 41 points and 162 shots on net over 71 games this season between Vancouver and Calgary.