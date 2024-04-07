Pettersson posted an assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Pettersson set up a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. While he's gone eight games without a goal, Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests to get his offense back on track. The 25-year-old center is up to 33 goals, 53 assists, 201 shots on net, 119 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 77 appearances in a top-line role.