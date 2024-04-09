Pettersson posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Pettersson has a helper in three straight games following his four-game point drought. The 25-year-old set up Brock Boeser's 40th goal of the campaign. Pettersson is up to 87 points (30 on the power play), 203 shots on net, 120 hits, 63 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating over 78 appearances this season.