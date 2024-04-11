Pettersson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Pettersson snapped a nine-game goal drought with the game-tying tally at 16:18 of the third period. He has a point in four straight contests, but he's been less consistent late in the season. The 25-year-old center is up to 34 goals, 88 points (31 on the power play), 205 shots on net, 122 hits, 64 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 79 outings overall in a top-line role.