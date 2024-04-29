Pettersson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.
Pettersson helped out on Brock Boeser's game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the third period. The 25-year-old Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests. He's added six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over four playoff outings -- struggles that have seen him lose ice time to J.T. Miller in the top six. Pettersson remains in a position to put offense on the board, but he needs to start cashing in a bit more to be useful to fantasy managers in playoff competitions.
More News
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Manages helper in win•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Pots power-play goal•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Logs assist Monday•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Deals helper in loss•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Registers power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Elias Pettersson: Pockets two helpers•