Pettersson notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators in Game 4.

Pettersson helped out on Brock Boeser's game-tying goal with eight seconds left in the third period. The 25-year-old Pettersson has a helper in each of the last two contests. He's added six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over four playoff outings -- struggles that have seen him lose ice time to J.T. Miller in the top six. Pettersson remains in a position to put offense on the board, but he needs to start cashing in a bit more to be useful to fantasy managers in playoff competitions.