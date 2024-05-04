Pettersson logged an assist in Friday's 1-0 win over the Predators in Game 6.

Pettersson failed to score a goal in the first round, and he's now gone nine contests without a tally. He showed some life with an assist in three of the last four games, but the Canucks will need a lot more from one of their top players entering a more difficult second-round matchup with the Oilers. In addition to the three assists, Pettersson had eight shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over six appearances in the first round.